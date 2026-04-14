Pavel Buchnevich News: Scores in Monday's win

Buchnevich scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Buchnevich has two points over his last two outings, though that followed a four-game skid with a one-game absence for maintenance in the middle. The 30-year-old has maintained a top-six role for much of the campaign, generating 18 goals, 46 points, 138 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 30 hits and a minus-11 rating over 79 appearances. Barring a big performance over the last two games of the season, Buchnevich will fall short of the 20-goal and 50-point marks for the first time as a Blue.