Pavel Buchnevich News: Sends pair of helpers

Buchnevich notched two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Buchnevich has gone six games without a goal but has earned four assists in that span. The 29-year-old's offense has been pretty steady since the start of February, with only one multi-game drought in that span. For the season, he's up to 46 points (11 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 39 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 65 appearances.