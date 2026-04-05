Pavel Buchnevich News: Set to return Sunday
Buchnevich (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Colorado on Sunday, per Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site.
Buchnevich sat out Friday's 6-2 win over Anaheim for maintenance, and he will occupy a fourth-line spot against the Avalanche on Sunday. He has generated 17 goals, 44 points and 133 shots on net in 74 games this season.
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