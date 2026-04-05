Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich News: Set to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Buchnevich (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Colorado on Sunday, per Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site.

Buchnevich sat out Friday's 6-2 win over Anaheim for maintenance, and he will occupy a fourth-line spot against the Avalanche on Sunday. He has generated 17 goals, 44 points and 133 shots on net in 74 games this season.

Pavel Buchnevich
St. Louis Blues
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