Pavel Buchnevich News: Slings power-play assist

Buchnevich notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Buchnevich has a goal and seven assists over his last seven contests, including five points over three games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 29-year-old forward has run streaky at times this year, but he needs to be in fantasy lineups since he's turned hot again. Overall, he's at 39 points (nine on the power play), 107 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 57 appearances.