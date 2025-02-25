Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich News: Slings power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Buchnevich notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Buchnevich has a goal and seven assists over his last seven contests, including five points over three games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 29-year-old forward has run streaky at times this year, but he needs to be in fantasy lineups since he's turned hot again. Overall, he's at 39 points (nine on the power play), 107 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 57 appearances.

Pavel Buchnevich
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now