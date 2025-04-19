Pavel Buchnevich News: Snags power-play helper

Buchnevich notched a power-play assist, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Buchnevich stayed hot on offense by helping out on Robert Thomas' first-period tally. Over the last nine games, Buchnevich has six goals and five assists, and just two of those points have come on the power play. The 30-year-old forward's late surge put him at 57 points in 76 regular-season contests. He'll play a top-six role during the postseason.