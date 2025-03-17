Pavel Buchnevich News: Tallies early in win

Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Buchnevich has a goal and three assists during his three-game point streak. The 29-year-old gave the Blues a 2-0 lead just 90 seconds into Sunday's contest, and that paved the way to a blowout win. Buchnevich is up to 14 goals, 47 points, 126 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-6 rating through 66 appearances while routinely playing in the top six this season, though he's on pace for his worst campaign since joining St. Louis in 2021-22.