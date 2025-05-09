Fantasy Hockey
Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev Injury: Travelling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Dorofeyev (undisclosed) will travel with the team to Edmonton ahead of Game 3, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday.

Dorofeyev has missed the last three games of the playoffs and should be considered a game-time decision Saturday in Game 3. Dorofeyev had 35 goals and 17 assists across 82 regular-season appearances and had one goal and one assist in five playoff games before the injury. Look for Dorofeyev to return to the top line, alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, should he be cleared to play against the Oilers.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
