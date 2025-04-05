Fantasy Hockey
Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Achieves 50-point season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Dorofeyev scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Dorofeyev opened the scoring late in the first period. The winger has three goals and four assists over his last five outings as he continues to thrive in a second-line role. His tally Saturday gave him his first 50-point season (33 goals, 17 assists). The winger has added 229 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 28 hits, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 76 appearances.

