Pavel Dorofeyev News: Adds power-play assist in win

Dorofeyev registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Dorofeyev had the secondary helper on Jack Eichel's tally in the first period. Over his previous seven contests, Dorofeyev had been limited to two goals, and he hadn't registered a power-play point since Feb. 2 versus the Rangers. The 24-year-old winger is up to 38 points (14 on the power play), 179 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 61 outings this season.