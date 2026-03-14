Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Another big game in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Dorofeyev scored two power-play goals on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Dorofeyev opened and closed the scoring, and he also had a helper on a Rasmus Andersson tally. With back-to-back three-point efforts, Dorofeyev is thriving, especially on the power play, where he ranks second in the league with 18 goals, four back of Dallas' Wyatt Johnston. Overall, Dorofeyev has 34 goals, 23 assists, 27 power-play points, 189 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 67 appearances. He's been worth the price of admission for fantasy managers who bought into his 35-goal, 52-point regular season a year ago.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
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