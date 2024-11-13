Pavel Dorofeyev News: Capitalizes on turnover

Dorofeyev scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Dorofeyev picked off a pass and converted quickly at 4:29 of the third period. His tally held as the game-winner, his first such goal this season. The 24-year-old winger has five goals over his last six games, and he's up to nine tallies, three assists, 48 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 16 appearances. Dorofeyev's success as a scorer should be enough to keep him in a second-line role.