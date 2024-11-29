Pavel Dorofeyev News: Dishes two helpers in win

Dorofeyev recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Dorofeyev had been all goals in November prior to Friday, tallying six times over the first 12 contests of the month. He helped out on a pair of Ivan Barbashev goals in Friday's win. Dorofeyev has bounced around the lineup a lot, but he's consistently seen top-six minutes, which has fueled his breakout campaign. The winger is up to 12 goals, five assists, 71 shots on net and a minus-4 rating across 24 appearances. That level of offense makes him worth a look in most fantasy formats, particularly those focused on point production.