Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Hat trick in Game 5 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Dorofeyev scored three goals on five shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 5.

Dorofeyev's goals came late in each regulation period. The 25-year-old winger scored two of his three goals in the final minute of a frame, including an equalizer at 19:07 of the third to force overtime. With four goals over the last two games, Dorofeyev is heating up at the right time. He's added 17 shots on net, three hits and a plus-2 rating across five playoff outings so far while playing primarily in the middle six.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
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