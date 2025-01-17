Pavel Dorofeyev News: Helps out on power play in loss

Dorofeyev notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Dorofeyev has earned seven points, including four on the power play, over his last three games. The winger looks to be meshing well with Tomas Hertl and Victor Olofsson in a middle-six capacity. Dorofeyev didn't do much in December but looks to be back to his productive ways. He's already secured a career year with 28 points (nine on the power play) over 45 appearances, and he's added 131 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating.