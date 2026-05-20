Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Nets 10th goal of postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Dorofeyev tallied to make it a 2-0 lead for the Golden Knights in the second period. The winger continues to shine in the postseason as he builds his case for a big payday as a restricted free agent. Dorofeyev is up to 10 goals, two assists, 35 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 13 playoff outings.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
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