Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Paces offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Dorofeyev scored twice on three shots, dished an assist, added four PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Dorofeyev tallied in the second and third periods and also set up a Mitch Marner goal that stood as the game-winner. That success came as part of a new-look second line with Dorofeyev and Marner flanking Tomas Hertl, who didn't get on the scoresheet in this contest. Dorofeyev is up to 32 goals, a career-high 54 points, 184 shots on net, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 66 appearances. He'd need a strong finish, but the 25-year-old winger could make a push for a 40-goal campaign.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Dorofeyev See More
