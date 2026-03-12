Pavel Dorofeyev News: Paces offense in win
Dorofeyev scored twice on three shots, dished an assist, added four PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
Dorofeyev tallied in the second and third periods and also set up a Mitch Marner goal that stood as the game-winner. That success came as part of a new-look second line with Dorofeyev and Marner flanking Tomas Hertl, who didn't get on the scoresheet in this contest. Dorofeyev is up to 32 goals, a career-high 54 points, 184 shots on net, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 66 appearances. He'd need a strong finish, but the 25-year-old winger could make a push for a 40-goal campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Dorofeyev See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout5 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week12 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 2714 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Dorofeyev See More