Pavel Dorofeyev News: Pads lead on power play

Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Dorofeyev has three goals and an assist over six games in April. The 25-year-old winger continues to be a big threat with the man advantage -- he's earned 20 of his 37 goals and 10 of his 27 assists on the power play this year. He's added 227 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 81 appearances as a top-six fixture.