Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Pads lead on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Dorofeyev has three goals and an assist over six games in April. The 25-year-old winger continues to be a big threat with the man advantage -- he's earned 20 of his 37 goals and 10 of his 27 assists on the power play this year. He's added 227 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 81 appearances as a top-six fixture.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Dorofeyev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Dorofeyev See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Corey Abbott
15 days ago