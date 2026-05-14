Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Pads lead with two more goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Dorofeyev scored twice on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Ducks in Game 6.

Dorofeyev is up to nine goals this postseason, including five over his last three games. The winger put up seven points across six contests in the second round, and he's up to 11 points, 32 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 12 playoff outings. He'll look to keep up his scoring against a much tougher foe in the Avalanche during the Western Conference Finals.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
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