Pavel Dorofeyev News: Pots goal Thursday

Dorofeyev scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Dorofeyev has two goals and an assist over his last four outings. While he's been on the third line in that time, it appears the move down the lineup has helped him get back on track after a rough early portion of December. The 24-year-old winger is up to a career-high 14 goals with seven assists, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances.