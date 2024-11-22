Pavel Dorofeyev News: Puts away game-winner

Dorofeyev scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Dorofeyev snapped a three-game slump with his third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. He hasn't recorded an assist in 11 games, but he has six goals in that span. The winger is at 10 goals, three helpers, 57 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 20 appearances this season, serving primarily in a middle-six role with power-play time.