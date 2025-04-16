Pavel Dorofeyev News: Reaches 35-goal mark

Dorofeyev scored a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Dorofeyev scored in the last two games of the regular season, giving him 35 tallies on the year. Seven of those goals were game-winners for the winger, who enjoyed a breakout at 24 years old. He concludes the regular season with 52 points, 253 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 82 appearances. Dorofeyev will be a power-play threat as well as a top-six forward to begin the playoffs.