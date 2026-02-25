Pavel Dorofeyev News: Ripples twine twice

Dorofeyev scored two goals on four shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Dorofeyev went into the Olympic break with 10 goals and four assists over his last 14 games, and he didn't let the time off slow him down. He opened the scoring midway through the first period Wednesday and added the game-winner on the power play at 15:59 of the third. The 25-year-old winger is up to 28 goals, 46 points, 160 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 58 appearances. Dorofeyev is rapidly approaching his totals from the 2024-25 regular season, when he had 35 goals and 52 points in 82 contests.