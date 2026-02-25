Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Ripples twine twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Dorofeyev scored two goals on four shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Dorofeyev went into the Olympic break with 10 goals and four assists over his last 14 games, and he didn't let the time off slow him down. He opened the scoring midway through the first period Wednesday and added the game-winner on the power play at 15:59 of the third. The 25-year-old winger is up to 28 goals, 46 points, 160 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 58 appearances. Dorofeyev is rapidly approaching his totals from the 2024-25 regular season, when he had 35 goals and 52 points in 82 contests.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Dorofeyev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Dorofeyev See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
21 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
21 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
25 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
31 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
31 days ago