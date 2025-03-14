Pavel Dorofeyev News: Scores again Thursday

Dorofeyev scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dorofeyev has gotten on the scoresheet in four of six games in March, earning two goals and three assists. The 24-year-old winger continues to operate on the second line, and he's also on the top power-play unit currently. For the season, he has produced 26 goals, 42 points, 197 shots and a minus-5 rating across 65 appearances, making him a reliable source of goals and shots in fantasy.