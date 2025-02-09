Pavel Dorofeyev News: Scores goal Saturday

Dorofeyev netted a goal, took three shots on target, and tallied four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win against Boston.

Dorofeyev found the twine under five minutes into the third period which tied the game at three apiece. The 24-year-old left winger has 23 goals, 36 points, and 165 shots on net in 56 games this season. Dorofeyev's breakout season offensively continues and he is tied for 21st in goals across the league. He has become a staple in the Golden Knights' top six at even strength and on the first power-play unit. The third-round selection in 2019 is slated for a strong final stretch of the season and could pass the 30-goal threshold skating with some of the most consistent playmakers in the Pacific Division.