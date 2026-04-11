Pavel Dorofeyev News: Secures new career high in goals

Dorofeyev scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Dorofeyev's luck has faded a bit late in the season with just two goals on 36 shots over his last 13 contests. Overall, the 25-year-old winger has career highs in goals (36), assists (27), points (63) and power-play points (29) even with the late fade. He's added 225 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 80 outings, mainly in a second-line role. Pure scorers can run streaky, and Golden Knights fans won't mind if he waits until the playoffs to turn up the heat again.