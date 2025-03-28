Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Dorofeyev has seven goals and two assists over his last 10 outings, with three of those tallies coming on the power play. The 24-year-old winger is up to 31 goals, 47 points, 218 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 72 contests overall. He's been a breakout player this season, good for about two points every three games while playing on the second line.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now