Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Strikes on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Dorofeyev had gone four games without a goal, chipping in two assists in that span. The winger got the Golden Knights on the board in the first period of this contest. Throughout the playoffs, he's racked up five goals, two assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 10 appearances. Dorofeyev has maintained a top-six role, though his 18:32 of ice time Sunday was his highest in any second-round game and his second-highest total in the postseason.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
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