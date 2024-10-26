Pavel Dorofeyev News: Three-point birthday present

Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on a game-high nine shots while adding two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Dorofeyev turned 24 years old Saturday and celebrated with his best game of the season. It was his second multi-point effort, and he's gotten more comfortable in a second-line role as the season has progressed. Overall, the winger has four goals, three helpers, 25 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through nine appearances.