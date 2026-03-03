Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Top-15 NHL goal scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Dorofeyev scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

He scored five-hole on a breakaway. It was his 29th of the season. Dorofeyev is tied with Macklin Celebrini for 15th in snipes in the NHL. He has four points, including three goals, in four games since the Olympic break. Dorofeyev is pure finish -- he has just 48 points (19 assists) in 61 games. Fifteen of his goals and half of his points overall (24) have come with the man advantage.

