Pavel Mintyukov Injury: Won't play Saturday
Mintyukov (lower body) will miss Saturday's game against Edmonton, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Mintyukov has eight goals, 20 points, 10 PIM, 35 hits and 106 blocks in 67 appearances in 2025-26. Anaheim dressed seven defensemen for Thursday's game against Calgary, but Radko Gudas (lower body) and Mintyukov are both exiting the lineup due to injury. As a result, Anaheim will likely shift to 12 forwards and six defensemen. Forward Troy Terry (lower body) is good to return from injury, and defenseman Drew Helleson is also drawing into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Mintyukov See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 226 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 820 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming60 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week85 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL118 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Mintyukov See More