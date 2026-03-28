Pavel Mintyukov headshot

Pavel Mintyukov Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 12:23pm

Mintyukov (lower body) will miss Saturday's game against Edmonton, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Mintyukov has eight goals, 20 points, 10 PIM, 35 hits and 106 blocks in 67 appearances in 2025-26. Anaheim dressed seven defensemen for Thursday's game against Calgary, but Radko Gudas (lower body) and Mintyukov are both exiting the lineup due to injury. As a result, Anaheim will likely shift to 12 forwards and six defensemen. Forward Troy Terry (lower body) is good to return from injury, and defenseman Drew Helleson is also drawing into the lineup.

Pavel Mintyukov
Anaheim Ducks
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