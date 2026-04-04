Pavel Mintyukov headshot

Pavel Mintyukov Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Mintyukov (lower body) won't play versus the Flames on Saturday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Mintyukov is set to miss his third straight game. The defenseman's ongoing absence has kept Ian Moore and Drew Helleson in the lineup, and Tyson Hinds will get his NHL debut with the Ducks option for seven defensemen despite missing blueliners due to injuries. Mintyukov's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Predators.

Pavel Mintyukov
Anaheim Ducks
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