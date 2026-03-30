Pavel Mintyukov News: Cleared to play Monday
Mintyukov (lower body) will be in the lineup versus Toronto on Monday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Mintyukov returns after missing just one game due to his lower-body problem. The blueliner has scored just once in his last 14 contests while adding two helpers, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't be banking on the 22-year-old offering much in the way of offensive upside.
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