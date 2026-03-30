Pavel Mintyukov headshot

Pavel Mintyukov News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Mintyukov (lower body) will be in the lineup versus Toronto on Monday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Mintyukov returns after missing just one game due to his lower-body problem. The blueliner has scored just once in his last 14 contests while adding two helpers, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't be banking on the 22-year-old offering much in the way of offensive upside.

Pavel Mintyukov
Anaheim Ducks
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