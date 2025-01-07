Pavel Mintyukov News: Earns power-play helper

Mintyukov notched a power-play assist, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Mintyukov was scratched for the previous two games, but he replaced Olen Zellweger in the lineup Tuesday. The two young blueliners appear to be competing for one spot in the lineup, though it's likely neither one will be sitting out for long, as they both need playing time for their development. Mintyukov has three helpers over his last outings and is up to nine points, 38 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 34 hits and a minus-4 rating through 32 contests. While he can put up decent offense, the playing-time situation is less-than-ideal, making Mintyukov a risky option for most fantasy managers.