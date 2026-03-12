Pavel Mintyukov News: First point in seven games
Mintyukov scored a goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto.
It was Mintyukov's first point in seven games, and just his sixth (two goals, four assists) in 26 games in 2026. He has always been full of offensive potential, but his game has never taken that leap. Mintyukov has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and 64 shots in 60 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Mintyukov See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming45 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week70 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL103 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Mintyukov See More