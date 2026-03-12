Pavel Mintyukov headshot

Pavel Mintyukov News: First point in seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Mintyukov scored a goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto.

It was Mintyukov's first point in seven games, and just his sixth (two goals, four assists) in 26 games in 2026. He has always been full of offensive potential, but his game has never taken that leap. Mintyukov has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and 64 shots in 60 games this season.

Pavel Mintyukov
Anaheim Ducks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Mintyukov
