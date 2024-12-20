Pavel Mintyukov News: Gets on scoresheet with assist
Mintyukov registered an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Mintyukov ended a six-game slump when he banked a shot in off Alex Killorn in the third period. The helper was Mintyukov's seventh point through 27 contests this season. The 21-year-old defenseman has added 35 shots on net, 26 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. Mintyukov is holding down a bottom-four role currently, though it's possible he's occasionally scratched if head coach Greg Cronin thinks the young blueliner would benefit from watching rather than playing.
