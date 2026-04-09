Pavel Mintyukov News: Grabs two helpers in win

Mintyukov notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Mintyukov has been back in the lineup for two games since he recovered from a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old had a hand in first-period tallies by Leo Carlsson and John Carlson to snap a five-game point drought. Mintyukov is up to 22 points, 78 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 70 appearances, playing mainly in a bottom-four role.