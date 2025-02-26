Pavel Mintyukov News: Helps out on power play

Mintyukov notched a power-play assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Mintyukov has played in just two of the Ducks' six games in February so far. He was a regular in the lineup in January, but the Ducks have rotated their young defensemen at times, with Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger and Drew Helleson all at risk of trips to the press box. For the season, Mintyukov has gone through a sophomore slump, producing 12 points, 50 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 49 hits and a minus-8 rating through 45 appearances, though he sees power-play time when he plays.