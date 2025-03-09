Pavel Mintyukov News: Lends assist Sunday

Mintyukov notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The Ducks' dealings at the deadline have opened up room in the lineup for both Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger, as Brian Dumoulin was shipped to New Jersey and Oliver Kylington was brought in from the Islanders. If Mintyukov is able to get stable playing time down the stretch, it should help him end the season strong. The defenseman has two helpers over his last seven contests and is at 13 points, 54 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 62 hits and a minus-10 rating over 51 appearances this season. However, if his play slips, Mintyukov could still find himself in the press box on occasion, especially if the Ducks want to see what Kylington brings to the table.