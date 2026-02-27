Pavel Mintyukov News: One of each Friday
Mintyukov scored a goal, dished an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.
Mintyukov tied the game at 3-3 midway through the third period and helped out on a Ryan Poehling goal later in the frame. Prior to Friday, Mintyukov had been limited to one assist over his last six games. He's listed on the third pairing currently, but he's seen more than 20 minutes of ice time in four of his last five contests. The blueliner has seven goals, 17 points, 52 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 53 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Mintyukov See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming32 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week57 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL90 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!97 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights152 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Mintyukov See More