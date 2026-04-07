Pavel Mintyukov News: Playing versus Preds

Mintyukov (lower body) will suit up against Nashville on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Mintyukov returns following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. In his last 15 outings, the 22-year-old blueliner has managed just one goal, two assists and 22 shots while dishing out 29 blocks. With Mintyukov back, Olen Zellweger figures to land in the press box as a healthy scratch.