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Pavel Mintyukov News: Playing versus Preds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 11:29am

Mintyukov (lower body) will suit up against Nashville on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Mintyukov returns following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. In his last 15 outings, the 22-year-old blueliner has managed just one goal, two assists and 22 shots while dishing out 29 blocks. With Mintyukov back, Olen Zellweger figures to land in the press box as a healthy scratch.

Pavel Mintyukov
Anaheim Ducks
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