Mintyukov recorded an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Mintyukov has two helpers over his last three contests. He's turning things around after a 10-game slump, though it helps that he's in a larger role while Cam Fowler (upper body) is sidelined. Mintyukov has four points, 20 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 16 outings.