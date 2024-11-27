Pavel Mintyukov News: Records helper

Mintyukov notched an assist, two hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Mintyukov has been solid lately with four points, 10 shots on net, eight hits and 15 blocked shots over his last seven contests. The 21-year-old defenseman has held down a steady top-four role this season, and he's been on the second power-play unit more recently. Mintyukov has six points, 26 shots on goal, 35 blocked shots, 16 hits and a minus-4 rating over 20 appearances.