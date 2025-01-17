Pavel Mintyukov News: Snags assist in shootout loss

Mintyukov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Mintyukov helped out on Robby Fabbri's game-tying goal in the third period. Mintyukov is one of the Ducks' blueliners that's cycled in and out of the lineup, along with Olen Zellweger and Drew Helleson. For the season, Mintyukov has 10 points, 44 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 41 hits and a minus-5 rating over 37 appearances. When he's in the lineup, he often sees power-play time, though he has just two power-play points so far.