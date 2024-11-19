Pavel Mintyukov News: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Mintyukov scored a goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Mintyukov has broken free of his early slump, recording three points over his last four games. The 20-year-old defenseman is up to three goals -- one shy of his total from last season -- and five points through 17 outings. He's added 23 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating. The Ducks' lack of offense is a concern, but Mintyukov can be a multi-category contributor (points, blocks, shots on net) in deeper formats if he can sustain his recent performance.