Pavel Moysevich headshot

Pavel Moysevich News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Moysevich signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Monday.

Moyesevich will join Vegas' organization after spending the last three seasons between the KHL and VHL in Russia. Across 10 appearances with SKA-VMF St. Petersburg of the VHL this season, he posted a 5-3-0 record, a 2.41 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The Golden Knights selected Moysevich with the 83rd overall selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He'll add some future upside to the Golden Knights' goaltending room, which has been inconsistent this season.

Pavel Moysevich
Vegas Golden Knights
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