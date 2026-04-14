Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Zacha (rest) will play against the Devils on Tuesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Zacha will return to the second line in Tuesday's regular-season finale after he sat out Sunday's 3-2 win over Columbus. He has generated 30 goals, 64 points, 131 shots on net and 64 hits across 77 appearances this campaign.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
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