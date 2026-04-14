Pavel Zacha News: Back in lineup
Zacha (rest) will play against the Devils on Tuesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Zacha will return to the second line in Tuesday's regular-season finale after he sat out Sunday's 3-2 win over Columbus. He has generated 30 goals, 64 points, 131 shots on net and 64 hits across 77 appearances this campaign.
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