Pavel Zacha News: Chips in with power-play assist

Zacha notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Zacha had gone six games without a point before helping out on a David Pastrnak tally in the second period. The 27-year-old Zacha has maintained his top-six role during the slump, and it'll be tough for him to stay quiet when seeing big minutes alongside his star teammate and fellow Czech forward Pastrnak. Zacha has three points, 21 shots on net, nine PIM, two hits and a minus-1 rating through nine appearances.