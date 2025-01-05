Pavel Zacha News: Collects two assists in loss

Zacha notched a pair of assists in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Zacha earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 14. It's been a road-heavy part of the campaign for the Bruins, who have been away from TD Garden in nine of their last 12 games. In that span, Zacha has seven points and 13 shots on net while filling a second-line role. The 27-year-old is at nine goals, 20 points, 77 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-1 rating over 41 appearances in 2024-25.