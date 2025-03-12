Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Deputy Basketball Editor Kirien Sprecher for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nba-fantasy!
Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Completes comeback Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Zacha scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Zacha picked a good time to end an 11-game goal drought, doing so at 16:43 of the third period. That goal gave the Bruins their first lead of the game, and it stood for the win. During the drought, he still managed seven assists, and his ice time has rarely wavered from first-line minutes. He's now at 13 goals, 40 points, 114 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-2 rating over 66 appearances this season.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now