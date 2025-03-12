Pavel Zacha News: Completes comeback Tuesday

Zacha scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Zacha picked a good time to end an 11-game goal drought, doing so at 16:43 of the third period. That goal gave the Bruins their first lead of the game, and it stood for the win. During the drought, he still managed seven assists, and his ice time has rarely wavered from first-line minutes. He's now at 13 goals, 40 points, 114 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-2 rating over 66 appearances this season.