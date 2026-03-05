Pavel Zacha News: Dishes two helpers in loss

Zacha logged two assists and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Zacha has four helpers over his last three games. The 28-year-old has filled a second-line role since returning from a concussion that kept him out of the Olympics. Zacha is up to 41 points, 90 shots on net, 45 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 58 appearances. He's topped the 40-point mark in four straight seasons and could get back over 50 after missing that threshold last year if he stays healthy the rest of the way.